Carson clashes with Dems over proposal to block illegal immigrants from public housing

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson faced harsh criticism from Democrats on Tuesday, as he fielded questions at a Capitol Hill hearing on a proposed rule change that would strip public housing assistance for illegal immigrants.

Some of the most intense grilling came from Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who claimed that Carson’s plan “would bring nothing but despair to thousands of American families.”

“Quite frankly, I find it despicable,” Maloney said of the plan, which would eliminate government aid for families with members who are in the U.S. illegally, even if other family members, such as children, are citizens or legal residents. A HUD study found roughly 25,000 households are in this situation, including approximately 55,000 children with legal status.

“Your plan to create vacancies by making 55,000 American children homeless is among the most damaging proposals I have ever seen,” Maloney said during the House Financial Services Committee hearing. “Where will they live?” she asked, wondering if Carson would have them stay in cages on the border.

Carson was quick to defend and explain the proposal, which he said addressed Maloney’s concern.

"If you read the rule carefully," he said, "you will see that it provides a six-month deferral on request, if they have not found another place to live." Carson said that deferral can then be renewed twice, "for a total of 18 months, which is plenty of time for Congress to engage in comprehensive immigration reform so that this becomes a moot point."