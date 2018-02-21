Carrie Underwood donates $10G to Oklahoma police officer injured in crash

Carrie Underwood donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe page for an Oklahoma police officer, who was injured last week in a rollover crash that left him with a broken neck.

Underwood made the donation under her married name, Carrie Fisher, on the GoFundMe campaign Saturday for Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett. The officer was heading to work on Feb. 11 when his truck slid off the road and crashed.

Durrett was ejected from his vehicle. He suffered a broken neck, bruised spine and multiple gashes on his head, according to the GoFundMe page. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit and can’t feel anything from his chest down. – READ MORE

