Carolina Panthers Head Coach: I’d Consider Kneeling During The National Anthem

Speaking on a Zoom call on Thursday, Matt Rhule, the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, told reporters that he would consider kneeling during the national anthem alongside his players.

Rhule stated, according to The Washington Post: I would consider anything as we move forward. I’m supportive of the cause. I’m supportive of the movement. I’m supportive of social justice. I think for every person, coach or player, that will be a very personal decision. I think it has to be made at the right time and the right reason for everybody. I will support my players with whatever they do and then when the time comes I will really think deeply about what is the best thing for me and what is the best way I can show my support.

He added, “I think a lot of this has come from the players so I will wait to see what direction they are leaning, and then I will make my decision.”

“Assuming there is an NFL season on the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhule will take the sideline as a rookie head coach guiding a first-year Panthers quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater working for a third-year owner in David Tepper,” Yahoo Sports noted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --