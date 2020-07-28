Carol Swain: Democrats playing politics with coronavirus, but science doesn’t support keeping schools closed

Concerns over sending kids back to school in the fall are “not supported by the science” — and people prioritizing their “political agendas” know it, former Princeton professor and Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board member Carol Swain said Sunday.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Swain cited encouraging signs from countries abroad that largely have reopened their doors to younger children, and argued there was a “great risk” to keeping them at home for the start of the new school year.

“If you look at what world experts are saying, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, experts in the U.K., children are not at risk of either contracting or spreading COVID-19,” Swain asserted.

“They need to get back to school. There’s great risk for them staying at home,” she added. “It disrupts the family structure, it disrupts learning and it hurts the poorest children most of all because they don’t have the resources for the parents to hire someone to help them while they work.”

While some epidemiologists have warned that not enough was known yet about the virus for schools to reopen safely for all, others – including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – argued that keeping them closed would pose an even greater threat to children. – READ MORE

