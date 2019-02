Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson reacted to the recent uncovering of photos of blackface and Klan robes in Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-VA) medical school yearbook.

Carlson, referring to statements Northam had made days earlier about late-term abortion, mocked some Democrats that were reluctant to ask for Northam to resign his post as governor by saying those Democrats wanted Klan robes and blackface “safe, legal and rare.” – READ MORE