True Pundit

Politics TV

Carl Bernstein: Giuliani’s goal is to ‘throw bombs’ into the Mueller probe (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein on Friday accused Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani of trying to “throw bombs” into special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Rudy Giuliani is capable of being so reckless as we have seen throughout the campaign and as we are seeing now, that it is very difficult to parse what he is doing and saying, except that he is trying to throw bombs into the Mueller investigation,” Bernstein said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Bernstein’s comments came after Giuliani, one of the newest additions to President Trump‘s legal team, sought earlier Friday to clarify comments he made to Fox News this week in which he appeared at times to contradict the president. – READ  MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Carl Bernstein: Giuliani's goal is to 'throw bombs' into the Mueller probe
Carl Bernstein: Giuliani's goal is to 'throw bombs' into the Mueller probe
TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: