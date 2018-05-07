Carl Bernstein: Giuliani’s goal is to ‘throw bombs’ into the Mueller probe (VIDEO)

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein on Friday accused Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani of trying to “throw bombs” into special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Rudy Giuliani is capable of being so reckless as we have seen throughout the campaign and as we are seeing now, that it is very difficult to parse what he is doing and saying, except that he is trying to throw bombs into the Mueller investigation,” Bernstein said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Bernstein’s comments came after Giuliani, one of the newest additions to President Trump‘s legal team, sought earlier Friday to clarify comments he made to Fox News this week in which he appeared at times to contradict the president. – READ MORE

