Cardi B Says She’s ‘Filing for My Nigerian Citizenship’ Amid Growing U.S. Tension with Iran

It looks like the United States is about to lose Rep. Ilhan Omar’s biggest celeb pal.

On Friday, just after Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iran’s top military official, the rapper, 27, tweeted that the president is “putting Americans live in danger” and said she would apply for Nigerian citizenship.

“Naaaaa these memes are f—in 😅😅😩 but s— ain’t no joke!” she wrote. “Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger . Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

“Picking my tribe,” Cardi, who was born in New York City, added in a follow-up tweet.

Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa responded to Cardi’s tweet, saying, “As one in charge of the Diaspora for , we can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has previously been vocal about her strong disapproval of the president and has also expressed her interest in Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

In July of last year, Cardi defended Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.