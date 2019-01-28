Cardi B offers to deliver rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

After “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert implored Cardi B to deliver the rebuttal to President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address, the rapper responded.

“Why not … I get straight the point,” she tweeted. “Government shutdown over.”

Cardi, 26, made waves earlier this month when she slammed President Trump over the government shutdown.

😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️why not …I get straight to the point .Government shutdown over 🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/HwcNU5LEqy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2019

Last week, Colbert tweeted, "I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this!"