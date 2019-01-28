 

Cardi B offers to deliver rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

Share:

After “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert implored Cardi B to deliver the rebuttal to President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address, the rapper responded.

“Why not … I get straight the point,” she tweeted. “Government shutdown over.”

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Cardi, 26, made waves earlier this month when she slammed President Trump over the government shutdown.

Last week, Colbert tweeted, “I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this!”- READ MORE

Share:
Staff