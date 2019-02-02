Cardi B May Speak to the Largest Democrat Organization in Iowa

One of the hottest rappers and entertainers out there today is Cardi B — and now the Democrats want to latch on to her stardom.

We’ve seen this time and time again.

The Democrats try to find the hottest names out there and use them for their influence within the young adult community.

Cardi B, fresh off her diss of President Donald Trump during the government shutdown, has popped up on one of the largest Democratic organizations in the state of Iowa, and they want her to speak.

I am sure little-to-none have heard her speak before, let alone listen to her album, or watched her many fights on reality television.

(…)Cardi B on Thursday asked fans to decide if she should accept an invitation from Polk County Democrats in the key state of Iowa to speak at a “reception of her choice” in May.

Earlier this week, the influential Democratic group explained in a tweet that “as the center of the Iowa caucuses,” it has hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), “and many powerful women leaders.”

Polk County’s Democratic organization is the biggest in Iowa, a state that is traditionally an early stop for White House hopefuls.

Cardi, 26, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is scheduled to perform in Des Moines on May 3, and some Democrats are hoping she will make time to talk politics — as she has on her social media accounts — during her trip.

“Stranger things have happened,” Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Democrats, said in a tweet. (source: NBC News)– READ MORE