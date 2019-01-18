Cardi B blasts Trump amid partial shutdown: ‘Our country is in a hell hole’ (VIDEO)

Rap superstar Cardi B took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a profanity-laced message to her followers about the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“Now, I don’t want to hear you motherf—–s talkin’ about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. … Yeah b—h, for health care,” Cardi B exclaimed. “So, your grandmother can check her blood pressure and you b—-es can go check out your p—ies at the gynecologist with no motherf—in’ problem.”

The rapper declared that “our country is in a hell hole” because of Trump’s demand for a border wall, and called for action.

I love this. Thank you @iamcardib for giving zero f*cks https://t.co/Nwn1ymayWE — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 17, 2019