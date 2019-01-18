Cardi B blasts Trump amid partial shutdown: ‘Our country is in a hell hole’ (VIDEO)

Rap superstar Cardi B took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a profanity-laced message to her followers about the ongoing partial government shutdown.
“Now, I don’t want to hear you motherf—–s talkin’ about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. … Yeah b—h, for health care,” Cardi B exclaimed. “So, your grandmother can check her blood pressure and you b—-es can go check out your p—ies at the gynecologist with no motherf—in’ problem.”
The rapper declared that “our country is in a hell hole” because of Trump’s demand for a border wall, and called for action.
I love this. Thank you @iamcardib for giving zero f*cks https://t.co/Nwn1ymayWE
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 17, 2019
“I know that not a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t have a job, but this s–t is really f—in’ serious, bro. This s–t is crazy,” she continued. “Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f—in’ wall. Everybody needs to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b—h, because dis not what I do, but b—h, I’m scared. This is crazy and I feel bad for these people that got to go to f—ing work to not get motherf—ing paid. – READ MORE