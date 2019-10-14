Caravan of Migrants Bound for U.S. Didn’t Get Very Far

Mexican authorities over the weekend stopped a caravan of some 2,000 migrants who were headed for the United States only a few hours into their journey, according to officials and as reported by Fox News on Sunday.

Migrants from Africa, the Caribbean, and Central America reportedly made up the caravan.

They left before dawn on Saturday from Tapachula, a southern Mexico town near the Guatemalan border, as Reuters reported.

Many of these migrants who departed from Tapachula “had been held up there for weeks or months, awaiting residency or transit papers from Mexican authorities,” noted Fox News.

“About 24 miles into their journey, federal police and national guardsmen blocked their path.”

"Most of the group was detained and put on a bus back to Tapachula, while about 150 migrants returned by foot, witnesses said."