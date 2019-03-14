‘Captain Marvel’ Star Samuel L. Jackson Says Trump Supporters ‘Complicit’ In Destroying Planet

Perhaps emulating a doomsday scenario from one of his many superhero action films, actor Samuel L. Jackson blasted supporters of President Trump as “complicit” in the planet’s destruction.

In an interview with Esquire Magazine, Jackson claimed that people like himself – those who despise the President – must feel the way opponents of Barack Obama did for eight years. With one very key caveat: Obama, as opposed to Trump, was supposedly trying to make everybody’s lives better.

It requires quite a bit of digging between expletives to find the quotes, but Jackson boldly claims that Trump is “ruining the planet.”

