Capitol riot: NY Post says Democrats suffer from ‘liberal amnesia’ over past violence from left

The New York Post’s editorial board declared Friday that liberals are suffering from “amnesia” about last summer’s riots when discussing the chaos that occurred when pro-Trump supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

President-elect Joe Biden joined lawmakers and media members in questioning whether the police reaction to the rioters would have been the same had they been Black Lives Matter demonstrators – but the New York City tabloid doesn’t agree.

The Post’s editorial board penned a scathing piece headlined, “Liberal amnesia about last summer’s riots,” that detailed the response to police brutality demonstrations compared to the Capitol riot.

“Across the country, BLM and Antifa were coddled. Portland allowed them to set up an autonomous zone in the middle of the city for months, and police and politicians did nothing. In liberal cities, politicians told cops to back off and pushed for more lawbreakers to be released without bail or no charges. The thugs who attacked the Capitol were met with officers fighting back at barricades and tear gas. Guns were drawn and, in one case, deadly force was used,” the editorial board wrote.

“The rioters were able to get the run of the Capitol because cops were vastly outnumbered. Officials are already resigning or being fired because of that failure,” the editorial board continued.” This was a horrible insurrection and should be condemned.”- READ MORE

