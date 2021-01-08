Capitol protest forces Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to resign

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her post, a day after the rioting on Capitol Hill — making her the latest member of the Trump administration to resign over the president’s conduct, and the first Cabinet member to do so.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she said in a letter to the department. She said her resignation would take effect on Monday.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

“As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Chao’s resignation comes amid a tidal wave of criticism of President Trump over his conduct related to a pro-Trump protest that stormed the Capitol building shortly after a rally featuring the president was held outside the White House. The assault on the Capitol came as lawmakers were voting to certify the Electoral College results — something that Trump had called on Vice President Mike Pence to reject. The vice president presided over the vote in a joint session of Congress. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --