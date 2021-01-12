Capitol Police Officer Dies By Suicide Just Days After Siege

Another Capitol Hill police officer has died, just days after one officer was previously killed during the ‘Stop the Steal’ chaos when he was reportedly hit over the head with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol mayhem that has been driving global headlines.

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, reportedly died by suicide while off-duty on Saturday, the US Capitol Police (USCP) announced Sunday in an official statement.

The USCP has not disclosed the specific cause of death, and it’s unclear the degree to which Liebengood was involved in “front line” events of Wednesday, which saw five total people die, including one woman that was shot by an officer while attempting to breach a high secure area of Congress. – READ MORE

