Capitol police meet with members of political ‘squad’ about safety concerns

Congressional security officials have met with all four members of the “squad,” comprising Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over concerns about their safety as lawmakers.

Fox News has learned that threats have not increased for them this week.

Security officials want to make sure each office is aware of the security options available to them on Capitol Hill. Security officials also work with local law enforcement to help secure events in their districts or elsewhere. Offices are asked to provide security officials itineraries and information about public appearances when there may be concerns about safety.

Capitol security officials are also now looking at ways to enhance security in the field for lawmakers who feel they are at risk.

Some lawmakers — not necessarily the aforementioned squad – have increasingly hired private security to augment their safety.

The threat assessment regarding members of the squad, who have recently clashed with President Trump, remains low compared to some other lawmakers.

One source told Fox News that even though the four had been in the news a great deal, they were still low-profile, freshman members.