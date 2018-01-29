‘Can’t Get Rid of Me That Easy’: Sean Hannity Responds After Twitter Account Is Mysteriously ‘Compromised’

Conservative commentator Sean Hannity responded Saturday after his Twitter account was taken down for hours before being restored.

Later on Saturday, Hannity took to the platform to respond to the events of the past day, thanking his fans for their support and suggesting that it would be much harder for someone to actually stop him from speaking his mind.

“I’m baaaccckk… a lot to say- Thanks for the support all you deplorable, irredeemables,” Hannity wrote.

“Can’t get rid of me that easy. Too much work to do exposing # deepstategate—Monday’s a big day…tick tock.”

In a follow-up post, he again emphasized that support from his followers “means more to me than you will ever know.”

According to BuzzFeed News, Turkish hackers are to blame for many of these incidents. – READ MORE

Sean Hannity’s Twitter page disappeared early Saturday morning, shortly after his vicious take down on his Friday FOX News show of the corruption inside the FBI and Justice Department.

Hannity was on a roll in a brutal opening rant on his Friday show, excoriating James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and Barack Obama.

Hannity sounded more like a seasoned prosecutor on Friday, piling evidence on top of more evidence regarding the corruption scandals unfolding in the FBI and Justice Department.

It's past dicey.

It's getting dangerous now.#RealJournalists — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 27, 2018