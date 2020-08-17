Cannon Hinnant’s mother: ‘I want the death penalty and I’m gonna seek it’

Cannon Hinnant’s mother is vowing to get justice for the murder of her 5-year-old son, who was shot to death in North Carolina. Bonny Waddell, Cannon’s mother, said she would seek the death penalty against the suspect who allegedly killed her son while he was riding his bicycle last Sunday night.

“My baby didn’t deserve this,” Waddell said of her son. “He had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes.”

“We lost a big piece of our family,” she said. “We all. He changed all of our lives. He touched everybody that he knew.”

“This man took my girls when he took my baby,” Bonny said of her two young daughters who allegedly witnessed the shooting. “They know he’s in a better place.”

“I want the death penalty and I’m gonna seek it,” Waddell said, according to WRAL-TV.

“This man will answer to me,” the mother allegedly posted on Facebook on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. “That man will see me and my son through my face! This sorry excuse as a human being will rot in hell.” – READ MORE

