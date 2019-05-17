Candace Owens suspended from Facebook after she writes, ‘Black America must wake up to the great liberal hoax’

Facebook has put another “Make America Great Again” supporter in Facebook jail.

Candace Owens, communications director at Turning Point USA, tweeted Friday morning that Facebook suspended her personal account over a post that the social media company said violated its “Community Standards.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump,



My @facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are.



I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes. pic.twitter.com/Yh9DSW6DPk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

“Dear @DonaldTrump,



“My @facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are.

“I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes,” she wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

