Candace Owens Shreds Dems For Kneeling ‘Photo Op’ In ‘African Garb’

On Monday, prominent House and Senate Democrats took a knee à la Colin Kaepernick in an attempt to show solidarity with the radical Black Lives Matter movement as they announced police reforms in a bill dubbed the “Justice in Policing Act.”

Wearing African kente cloth scarfs, top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and former presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), took a knee together for eight minutes and 46 seconds, a nod to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who is black, died last month after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage. – READ MORE

