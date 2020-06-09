Candace Owens Shreds Dems For Kneeling ‘Photo Op’ In ‘African Garb’

On Monday, prominent House and Senate Democrats took a knee à la Colin Kaepernick in an attempt to show solidarity with the radical Black Lives Matter movement as they announced police reforms in a bill dubbed the “Justice in Policing Act.”

Wearing African kente cloth scarfs, top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and former presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), took a knee together for eight minutes and 46 seconds, a nod to the death of George Floyd.

I have to say— I thought there was at least one or two things that the Democrats wouldn’t stoop to for the black vote, but there is a apparently nothing. Dressing in African garb and getting on their knees for a photo op because it’s Monday, & only 4 months to November. pic.twitter.com/ZbEjor2R89 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 9, 2020

Floyd, who is black, died last month after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage. – READ MORE

