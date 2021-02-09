Candace Owens says she’s thinking about running for president

Candace Owens, the conservative writer and commentator who co-founded the BLEXIT movement, said she was mulling a presidential run on Twitter over the weekend.

“I love America,” the New York Times best-selling author tweeted Saturday. “Thinking about running for President.”

I love America. Thinking about running for President. 🇺🇸 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 6, 2021

Owens, who turns 32 in April, would meet the age requirement to run for president in 2024.

The Connecticut native studied journalism at the University of Rhode Island, but left before completing her degree. She soon rose to online prominence with her opposition to cyberbullying and her vocal political commentary. – READ MORE

