Candace Owens Says She Will Run For Office: ‘I’ll Win, And They Won’t Know What Hit Them’ (VIDEO)

On Thursday, conservative pundit Candace Owens told BlazeTV’s Glenn Beck she has decided to run for political office and is “eyeing a seat right now.”

Owens did not specify which office she was considering, but said that when she does run, she will win.

“I’ll tell you something else, Glenn, I’ll win,” Owens said. “They won’t know what hit them … they’re being dishonest, and they lie, and I’ve had enough of it.”

Great news, America! @RealCandaceO is FINALLY thinking about running for office! “I think I should get into politics. And I’ll win. They won’t know what hit them.” pic.twitter.com/Bk1L6lWDLu — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 2, 2020

Connecticut native Owens teased this political news about her future on Twitter just minutes before joining Beck.

“I’m now honestly considering running for office,” Owens tweeted. “Never had any desire to previously, but something changed in me last night. Had a conversation with my husband and I think it’s a plan.” – READ MORE

