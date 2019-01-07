Candace Owens: Ocasio-Cortez is Not a ‘Little Girl,’ She’s an Adult Woman ‘Talking About Dangerous Ideas’

Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for acting like a “little girl” when she is actually a grown woman who knows “nothing.”

Owens remarks came during a discussion on Fox News on Saturday with Jeanine Pirro.

“We actually have to stop mocking her and start to really understand what’s happening here,” Owens said. “She is constantly presenting herself, even in that interview, as a little girl. She comes across likes she is 16 years old. She is not. Because she is called the youngest woman in Congress allows her to play the victim.”

Owens continued on: “She is a 30-year-old adult woman who is talking about dangerous ideas. She is talking about ideas once pushed by Stalin and Lenin… She is not being bullied because she is the youngest person in Congress. People are actually holding her to task because she knows absolutely nothing and she’s made to it Capitol Hill.”

A little while later, Owens said the freshman Rep. is "extremely uneducated."