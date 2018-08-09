Candace Owens: ‘Leftist Media Is Inciting Violence and Hate’

Candace Owens credited “leftist media” with “inciting violence and hate,” offering her comments during a Tuesday interview with Breitbart News’s Curt Schilling.

Owens said Antifa agitators were “inspired” to target her and Charlie Kirk with harassment by a HuffPost article deriding the duo as “racist.”

[Antifa] hyperlinked to a Huffington Post article. We say it all the time, the leftist media is inciting violence and hate by calling everybody a racist and a white supremacist. They linked to a Huffington Post article which said that Turning Point USA had among its ranks a woman who tweeted something that was controversial and racist, and therefore gave Huffington Post the power to call our entire organization racist. That is what inspired the attack.

The Huffington Post inspired the attack against Charlie Kirk and I yesterday in the restaurant. The leftist media does not understand that when you smear people — when you call them Nazis, when you call them Nazi-defenders, when you call them white supremacists — you are giving permission to the people that are closest to Nazis in America — these brown shirts, these Antifa gangs and thugs — to come out and attack people. … The Huffington Post has told them that they are virtuous in their actions.– READ MORE

Greg Gutfeld said the rise in leftist mobs harassing people with whom they don’t agree is becoming a “contagion” that depicts “what failure looks like.”

Gutfeld pointed to the mob that confronted conservative activists Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk outside a Philadelphia eatery.

At one point, a protester threw a beverage on Kirk.

“Anarchists and socialists [are] ruining other people’s lunch just to make them miserable,” he said, calling the incidents “pure, unconscious brain function.”

“This is what fascism looks like. People like this don’t have jobs,” he said.

Gutfeld said many of these collectives of left-wing actors are “unemployable yahoos [who] join a mob and demand people with jobs just give up.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1