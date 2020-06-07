Candace Owens: ‘I Do Not Support George Floyd And The Media Depiction Of Him As A Martyr For Black America’

n an explosive 18-minute video posted on YouTube Thursday, conservative commentator Candace Owens explains why she does “not support George Floyd and the media depiction of him as a martyr for black America.”

During her at-times impassioned video post (below), Owens, who is African-American, criticizes what she describes as the African-American community “cater to the bottom denominator of our society” by “demand support and justice for the people in our community that are up to no good.” The holding up of Floyd as a “martyr for black America,” she suggests, is an example of this trend that she forcefully rejects.

In the video, Owens highlights Floyd’s criminal record, particularly a 2007 armed robbery of a woman’s home in Houston, for which Floyd was convicted in 2009 and served five years in prison. While the media has generally portrayed Floyd as having “started a new life” since his five-year stint in prison, Owens points to his alleged attempt to use a counterfeit bill, which prompted the ultimately fatal arrest, and two autopsies indicating he had drugs in his system as evidence suggesting he had not fully reformed.

Owens repeatedly stresses that by highlighting Floyd’s criminal record she is not attempting to justify former Officer Derek Chauvin’s actions, which she thoroughly condemns; rather, she is arguing that Floyd should not be held up as some form of “martyr” or role model for the black community. – READ MORE

