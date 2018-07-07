Candace Owens Chastises Maxine Waters, Predicts ‘Major Black Exit’ From the Democratic Party

Candace Owens said that Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was “patently wrong” to call for harassment of Trump administration officials, and predicted a “major black exit” from the Democrat Party in the 2020 presidential election.

Last month during a political rally in Los Angeles, Waters said, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that (Trump) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them.”

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Owens, who serves as the communications director for Turning Point USA, was asked to respond to a letter by “Black Woman Leaders and Allies” sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi calling on them to support Waters.

The conservative activist went on to predict that fellow African Americans will be leaving the Democrat Party.

“There is going to be a major black exit from the Democrat Party, and they are going to actually have to actually compete for their votes in 2020,” she said. “We are already seeing a major shift.”

I’m calling it now, the black community, which has been politically irrelevant for decades, will become the most politically relevant voting group by 2020. The greatest untapped resource in America is the black community. Our awakening is finally happening. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 3, 2018

Owens pointed to the power of social media as one reason that African Americans are reconsidering their long-time allegiance to the Democratic Party. – READ MORE

