CANDACE OWENS: Cardi B Is A Symptom Of A Sickness In Our Society

Cardi B is presented by the media as a role model for women and young girls. We’re told she’s an icon of sexual liberation, the paragon of female “empowerment.” She’s portrayed as a fierce feminist and was even named “Billboard Woman of the Year” in 2020, with the outlet’s headline quoting Cardi B declaring — and this is a real quote — “I like justice. But I also like popping my p*ssy.” Most recently, her performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards garnered thunderous applause from our adoring mainstream media, with Variety Magazine cheering her “message of sexual empowerment” and CNN lauding her “sex-positive performance.”

But here’s the truth. Cardi B is a symptom of a pervasive sickness in our culture: a sickness promoted by the Left and presented under the guise of promoting and empowering women. In reality, however, it is a toxic ideology and the polar opposite of true feminism.

Any woman who’s honest with herself feels it every day. We see it on social media, in our entertainment, and on the news. Our society has fallen deeply ill, and as anyone who has suffered a serious illness knows, you cannot heal until you first acknowledge that you’re sick. We must stop denying the truth and diagnose this disease, or it will only continue to spread.

What Cardi B is selling is not self-empowerment. It’s self-debasement. What young girls across America learn from Cardi B is that they can earn attention and adoration by stripping in front of the world and simulating sex acts with other women. This, they’re told, will “empower” them. This, CNN says, is “positive” — “sex-positive,” whatever that means. But the reality is that what’s really being stripped away is their dignity.- READ MORE

