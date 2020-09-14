Candace Owens Calls Out LeBron James, BLM For Anti-Cop Rhetoric After L.A. Sheriff Ambush

On Sunday, conservative commentator Candace Owens ripped into celebrities like LeBron James and radical left-wing Black Lives Matter activists for their “racist,” “anti-cop” rhetoric in light of the ambush on two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies on Saturday night.

Owens blasted “pea-brained” James for tweets he posted back in May that said black men in the United States are “literally hunted” every time they leave their homes.

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

“Why does this happen?” posted Owens. “Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like tell young black men that they are ‘literally being hunted.’ This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.” – READ MORE

