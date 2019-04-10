Candace Owens at Congressional Hearing: ‘Black People Are Not Owned by the Left’

Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens testified at a House congressional hearing on hate crimes and white nationalism on Tuesday, saying, “There is no skin color in patriotism” and that black people are “not owned by the left.”

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) questioned Candace Owens on Tuesday afternoon during a House congressional hearing on hate crimes and white nationalism, asking Owens if she had ever encountered hateful speech, bigotry, or racism during her encounters and interactions with conservatives.

“I speak in front of conservatives, probably three times a week,” said Owens, “I jump on a stage and I say everything pro-black, and they are so supportive, and they applaud. All they want is for black Americans to realize that they are Americans first and foremost.”

“Conservatives are patriots, the president is a patriot, and I’m a patriot, and there is no skin color in patriotism,” affirmed Owens.

On the topic of free speech in institutions of higher learning, Owens said that she believes there should be open discussions on college campuses.

“I do a campus tour, tonight I’m flying up to University of Connecticut to continue that,” said Owens, “and we are being met with aggressive leftist groups. Three Antifa chapters have declared they’re going to try to shut it down, and we face this violence every day on the left, and nobody ever wants to talk about it.”

“We’re not talking enough about political hatred in this country,” continued Owens, “we’re not talking enough about conservative activists being attacked, like myself, and we had a student whose dorm was set on fire for being a member of the Turning Point chapter, and all we preach is for free markets and capitalism as a means to lift the most people out of poverty.”

“And, of course, my main thesis is that black people do not have to be Democrats, and we are not owned by the left,” stated Owens. – READ MORE