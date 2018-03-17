CANCUN: The Vacation Hot Spot That’s Too Hot Because Of Murder Increase

One of the hottest and most famed vacation spots is now getting too hot even for the most intrepid of vacationers: Cancun, Mexico, is now experiencing a murderous crime wave that could reduce it to the status of former hot spot Acapulco, which suffered a similar fate and is now a ghost town for visitors.

In the first half of 2017, the murder rate doubled from the year before, as 169 killings were recorded. 205 people were murdered in the entire year, a record 38 in the month of August.

That bodes ill for Mexico, which makes $20 billion annually from visitors, but saw over 23,000 people killed in 2017, as PBS noted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1