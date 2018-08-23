Cancun horror as 8 bodies, including 2 dismembered in bags, found on streets

Eight bodies — two of which were dismembered and shoved in plastic bags — were discovered on the streets of the Mexican resort city Cancun, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Authorities made two of the eight grisly discoveries at midnight Monday in the trunk of a taxi, Rivera Maya News reported. A man and a woman were found dead inside the vehicle’s trunk parked outside the Chedraui de la Multiplaza shopping mall, according to the report.

The taxi driver fled the car before police arrived.

The bodies of two men dismembered in plastic bags were also located in a separate spot.

On Tuesday, authorities found one man bound and shot to death. Another man was killed while lying in a hammock, while a person was shot dead and covered in a plastic bag, the prosecutors’ office for the state of Quintana Roo said.- READ MORE

Construction workers building President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the United States/Mexico border have made significant progress in New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

The project, approved last year, began April 9 and will cover 20 miles in total.

The construction is taking place west of Santa Teresa, near New Mexico’s state line with Texas.

As of Aug. 8, more than 8,100 panels spanning over 11 miles had been constructed, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Construction involves replacing the miles of barriers currently in place with a fence made with thick steel posts.

“The wall will stand at least 18 feet tall (5.4 meters) and could go as high as 30 feet (9.1 meters) depending on the undulating terrain. It will have a 5-foot (1.5 meter) metal plate at the top to discourage climbing,” Business Insider explained. – READ MORE