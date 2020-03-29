Cancer Center Fires Executive Who Demanded Trump Supporters Be Left To Die Of Coronavirus

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, has terminated one of their vice presidents after discovering a Facebook post in which she demanded supporters of President Donald Trump be required to give up ventilators if they are diagnosed with coronavirus and end up in intensive care and suggested that Trump supporters “chew some ibuprofen and get on with your day” in regards to treating the dealy virus.

Laura Krolczyk, a former staffer for Hillary Clinton when Clinton was in the Senate, and a former aide to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), was Roswell Park’s vice president for external affairs until Saturday when she made the fateful post, bashing Trump over his refusal to pay General Motors far above market price for ventilators (Trump later ordered GM and its supplier, Ventec, to produce the medical necessities under the Defense Production Act).

“The exchange – according to screen grabs posted by – began when Krolczyk posted a link to an article by the Hill news site about the Trump administration’s reluctance to pay $1 billion to General Motors and Ventec for ventilator production,” Buffalo News reported Saturday. – READ MORE

