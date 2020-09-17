CancelNetflix movement over ‘Cuties’ leads cancellations to spike almost eightfold, according to analytics firm

Netflix saw its U.S. cancellations spike almost eightfold following an online movement to boycott the streaming giant over its controversial film, “Cuties.”

According to data analytics firm YipitData, the surge of cancellations came on the heels of the “Cuties” release.

Variety, citing data from the company, reported that the subscriber cancellations began to rise on Sept. 10 — just a day after the film’s Netflix debut.

That day, #CancelNetflix was Twitter’s top trending hashtag.

Two days later, the cancellation rate “jumped to nearly eight times higher than the average daily levels recorded in August 2020,” Variety reported.- READ MORE

