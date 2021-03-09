Cancel Hitchcock: ‘Psycho,’ ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,’ Among the Iconic Films Turner Classic Movies Deems Problematic

Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Rope are among the films that Turner Classic Movies has deemed “troubling and problematic,” joining the ranks of Gone with the Wind in a new series called “Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror,” which seeks to scrutinize old movies through the lens of today’s identity politics.

The new TCM series, which launched on Thursday, also seeks to pick apart such innocuous movies as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? and My Fair Lady.

“Many of the beloved classics that we enjoy on TCM have stood the test of time in several ways, nevertheless when viewed by contemporary standards, certain aspects of these films can be troubling and problematic,” the cable network said.

The series will explore how these movies “can be reframed so that future generations will keep their legacy alive.”– READ MORE

