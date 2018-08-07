Canadians Declare A Boycott On American Products To Punish Donald Trump. There’s One BIG Problem.

Canadian consumers are launching a “boycott” of American goods, The Wall Street Journal reports, in retaliation for Trump Administration tariffs and President Donald Trump’s penchant for poking fun at their beloved Prime Minister.

But there’s one big problem: many of the consumer products Canadians believe are made in Canada are actually made in the United States, or by American corporations.

Most products assumed to be Canadian, though, are actually American. Old Dutch chips, for example, are mostly consumed in Canada, but are made in Minnesota. And, it turns out, Americans make a lot of products that people use every day. Canadians might be able to do without Heinz ketchup, but they probably won’t give up drinking Starbucks or Coca-Cola, using Apple and Microsoft technology, eating at McDonalds and Pizza! Pizza! (the local iteration of Little Caesars) or wearing American-made clothing. If they do, they’ll hurt local Canadian franchise owners before they harm American business interests.

And where brands are “uniquely Canadian,” chances are they’re subsidiaries of global conglomerates headquartered in the United States. Unilever, Kraft, and Proctor & Gamble make most toiletries, packaged food products, and household goods sold in the U.S. and Canada.- READ MORE

Delicious, juicy chicken and waffles fries are coming to Canda.

That’s the glorious news residents of Toronto received when Chick-fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos announced Wednesday that the chain has chosen to open its first international location in the Candian city in 2019, Fox News reported.

“Toronto is a great city — with diverse and caring people, a vibrant restaurant culture and a deep talent pool,” he wrote in an open letter. “These characteristics align perfectly with Chick-fil-A’s focus on community giving, delivering a premium restaurant experience and working with passionate people who can grow with our company.”

Nonetheless, this hasn’t appeased leftists who are still enraged over an incident that happened over four years ago, when the company’s CEO Dan Cathy said he opposes same-sex marriage.

Many have demanded a boycott of the restaurant.

“Just a friendly Canadian reminder that we are a progressive country and have morals and fight for equal rights for all. We don’t want your bigoted and discriminatory business opening anywhere north of the border. #BoycottChickFilA” wrote one critic.

Just a friendly Canadian reminder that we are a progressive country and have morals and fight for equal rights for all. We don't want your bigoted and discriminatory business opening anywhere north of the border. #BoycottChickFilA — Chris Lotts (@chrislotts1) July 26, 2018

“There are many local, Canadian-owned restaurants that make better chicken – and without the homophobia, bigotry and hatred that Chick-Fil-A promotes. Buy Canadian, support Canadian businesses, uphold Canadian rights, freedoms & tolerance! #BoycottChickFilA” another demanded.

“Please, leave your corporate homophobic beliefs at the border. Not welcome here!” said another. – READ MORE

