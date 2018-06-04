CANADIAN TAXPAYERS PAID $100,000 A DAY FOR TRUDEAU’S SKATING RINK

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s $8.2 million (CAD) skating rink on Parliament Hill reportedly cost taxpayers $100,000 a day to operate, according to documents obtained by the Globe and Mail.

The “free” skating rink was opened just before Christmas 2017 and eventually closed on Feb. 25, 2018. The rink was used by a maximum of 150,000 people over its short tenure, which works out to $53 a person or $100,000 per day in operation costs, according to the Globe and Mail.

The rink was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gift to the city of Ottawa in honor of the 150th anniversary of Canada’s Confederation. However, like any government gift, the rink came with a long list of regulations, banning such intrinsic Canadian winter activities as playing hockey or speed and figure skating. – READ MORE

