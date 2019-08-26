Canadian single dad faces human rights complaint for asking about babysitter’s gender

A single father in Canada may have violated his province’s human rights act by asking about the gender and age of a potential babysitter, according to a lawsuit.

The father, identified only as Todd, is being investigated by the Alberta Human Rights Commission after a complaint was filed against him in 2017 by the applicant, who claims the father violated the Alberta Human Rights Act.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD WHISTLEBLOWER GETS $3M FROM ARIZONA COURT AFTER WRONGFUL TERMINATION

The father, whose boys were 5 and 8 at the time, posted an ad for a babysitter on Kijiji, a popular classified ad site in Canada, because he was planning on meeting a friend for dinner the following night.

Todd received several responses, among them one listing skills such as CPR, and first aid, and mentioning a clean criminal record and seven years of caring for children. When Todd asked for age and gender, the applicant, James Crynowski, responded: “I’m male and 28 years old.”

Todd’s dinner plans fell through, however, so he stopped corresponding with Crynowski and the other applicants because he no longer needed a babysitter. But Crynowski, instead of following up with Todd, filed a formal complaint with the Alberta Human Rights Commission on Sept. 1, claiming age and gender discrimination.

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL PHOTO OF SIBLINGS PRAYING GOES VIRAL: ‘WE PRAY FOR EVERYONE’

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a Canadian conservative legal advocacy organization specializing in Canadian constitutional law, is representing Todd and sent a letter to the commission Aug. 19 to have the complaint dismissed. – READ MORE