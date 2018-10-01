Canadian Paper Publishes Anti-Brett Kavanaugh Cartoon of Republican Man Sexually Assaulting Justice

The Canadian Chronicle Herald, A Newspaper Published In Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Published An Anti-brett Kavanaugh Cartoon That Went Viral Saturday, Depicting A Republican Man Sexually Assaulting Lady Justice.

The cartoon shows the arms of a man wearing a suit with GOP elephants on the cuffs of his white shirt pinning Lady Justice to a bed, with one hand on her wrist and another on her mouth, as the scales of justice lie behind her.

The image appears to depict what Christine Blasey Ford alleges that Judge Brett Kavanaugh did to her over 35 years ago at a high school party.

Opponents of Kavanaugh circulated the image widely on social media. The Washington Post celebrated the cartoon: “Perhaps no illustration of [Lady Justice] during this administration, though, has resonated as strongly as the new cartoon by Bruce MacKinnon, as published this weekend in the Halifax Chronicle-Herald.” – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE