Canadian Man Jailed After ‘Misgendering’ His Daughter

A Canadian father has been arrested for “misgendering” his own 14-year-old child by calling her his “daughter,” and referring to her with the pronouns “she” and “her.”

Robert Hoogland — the father of a 14-year-old biological female who identifies as transgender and prefers male pronouns — was found in contempt of court and jailed on Tuesday after repeatedly calling his child his “daughter,” despite the court forbidding it, according to a report by the Post Millennial.

The Attorney General of British Columbia reportedly issued a warrant for his arrest for contempt.

Rob Hoogland was just taken to jail. His crime? Trying to protect his little girl from medical harm. I stand with Robert Hoogland. pic.twitter.com/hC5nrvnUPn — ❤️ (@christophelston) March 16, 2021

Hoogland is opposed to his teenage daughter going through transgender-related medical procedures, and has repeatedly expressed his opposition in the hopes of saving his child from irreversible damage.

The Canadian medical system, the legal system, and the child’s mother, however, have gone forward with the “social and medical transition” of Hoogland’s daughter, the report adds.

In December of last year, Hoogland was mandated by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Francesca Marzari to cooperate in the “transitioning” of his daughter’s sex, and was told not to refer to her as female again.- READ MORE

