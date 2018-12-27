Canadian Imam: Muslims Saying ‘Merry Christmas’ Worse Than Murder (VIDEO)

Islamic Cleric Younus Kathrada Has Told Young Muslims That Wishing Fellow Canadians A Merry Christmas Is A Worse Sin Than Adultery, Lying, And Murder.

Footage published on social media by the Washington D.C.-based Middle East Media Research Institute shows Imam Kathrada delivering the sermon to the Muslim Youth of Victoria, British Columbia, saying that “with great sadness” he has witnessed Muslims wishing non-Muslims a Merry Christmas and lamented that some “may take party in their holiday as well.”

“Do you know that you and I must be offended when people say they worship Jesus? Or when they say that Jesus is the son of God?” the sheikh asked.

Canadian Cleric Younus Kathrada: Congratulating Christians for Christmas is Worse than Murder pic.twitter.com/1S73XPjfRk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 24, 2018

“There are those who will say to them ‘Merry Christmas.’ What are you congratulating them on?” he asked.- READ MORE