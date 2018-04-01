True Pundit

Canadian Government Official Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivor. Twitter Unleashes Fury.

On Saturday, a Canadian government official mocked a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived last month’s shooting, calling him “so fragile!”

Max Fawcett, an official with the Government of Alberta, responded to a tweet from student Kyle Kashuv, writing: “Cuckservatives are the best. So fragile!”

Fawcett’s Twitter account linked to his personal website which included a link to his LinkedIn account. On his profile, Fawcett identifies himself as a “Senior Manager, Issues and Special Projects (DMO), Alberta Climate Change Office at Government of Alberta.”

Needless to say, Twitter exploded over Fawcett’s demeaning tweet that used inflammatory language to mock the survivor of a school shooting. – READ MORE

