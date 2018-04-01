Canadian Government Official Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivor. Twitter Unleashes Fury.

On Saturday, a Canadian government official mocked a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived last month’s shooting, calling him “so fragile!”

Max Fawcett, an official with the Government of Alberta, responded to a tweet from student Kyle Kashuv, writing: “Cuckservatives are the best. So fragile!”

Fawcett’s Twitter account linked to his personal website which included a link to his LinkedIn account. On his profile, Fawcett identifies himself as a “Senior Manager, Issues and Special Projects (DMO), Alberta Climate Change Office at Government of Alberta.”

He is not only bullying a child but using a sexually suggestive term in reference to a child. — KetoBen (@KetoBen) March 31, 2018

Tell me more about your anti bullying strategies, @RachelNotley https://t.co/S1uWH5YHXz — Sheila Gunn Reid 🐀 (@SheilaGunnReid) March 31, 2018

It’s only wrong when it’s Hogg not getting into college. https://t.co/wVer4RVFwf — Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) March 31, 2018

.@maxfawcett guess you have plenty of time just sitting there watching the climate change. Does your agency know how you spend work time all day on Twitter? First, get a job, then get a clue, then get lost. https://t.co/cZlkAA9Gp2 — Dave Zee 5.11 (@DaveZee7) March 31, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter exploded over Fawcett’s demeaning tweet that used inflammatory language to mock the survivor of a school shooting. – READ MORE

