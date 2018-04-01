Politics
Canadian Government Official Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivor. Twitter Unleashes Fury.
On Saturday, a Canadian government official mocked a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived last month’s shooting, calling him “so fragile!”
Max Fawcett, an official with the Government of Alberta, responded to a tweet from student Kyle Kashuv, writing: “Cuckservatives are the best. So fragile!”
Fawcett’s Twitter account linked to his personal website which included a link to his LinkedIn account. On his profile, Fawcett identifies himself as a “Senior Manager, Issues and Special Projects (DMO), Alberta Climate Change Office at Government of Alberta.”
He is not only bullying a child but using a sexually suggestive term in reference to a child.
— KetoBen (@KetoBen) March 31, 2018
Tell me more about your anti bullying strategies, @RachelNotley https://t.co/S1uWH5YHXz
— Sheila Gunn Reid 🐀 (@SheilaGunnReid) March 31, 2018
It’s only wrong when it’s Hogg not getting into college. https://t.co/wVer4RVFwf
— Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) March 31, 2018
.@maxfawcett guess you have plenty of time just sitting there watching the climate change. Does your agency know how you spend work time all day on Twitter?
First, get a job, then get a clue, then get lost. https://t.co/cZlkAA9Gp2
— Dave Zee 5.11 (@DaveZee7) March 31, 2018
Needless to say, Twitter exploded over Fawcett’s demeaning tweet that used inflammatory language to mock the survivor of a school shooting. – READ MORE
