Canada to allow mail-order marijuana sales

Canadians will soon be able to order marijuana through the mail as part of the nation’s new legalization of recreational pot.

Lawmakers in the country passed the Cannabis Act earlier this week, setting the country up to regulate the market in the coming months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that legalization will begin on Oct. 17. The country is the second to legalize the substance nationwide, after Uruguay.

The federal minimum age for marijuana use in Canada will be 18, but some provinces are setting their own minimum age at 19, which is the drinking age in most areas. Provinces are also creating their own regulations regarding pot shops, home-growing and taxes. – READ MORE

