Canada slaps tariffs on $13 billion worth of US goods

Canada announced Sunday that it has moved forward with retaliatory measures against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, slapping $13 billion in its own tariffs on American exports.

CNN reported that over 40 U.S. steel products will see tariffs of 25 percent. A 10 percent tariff will be levied on more than 80 other American items, including toffee, maple syrup and coffee beans.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, said Friday, “We will not escalate, and we will not back down.”

Freeland said she had spoken to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer multiple times this week about how to resolve the dispute over the tariffs.

The tariffs come amid an escalating feud between Canada and the U.S. over trade policy, after President Trump imposed steep steel and aluminum tariffs last month on Canada and other longtime U.S. allies.

The retaliatory measures were in the works for weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed during last month’s Group of Seven summit in Canada that the country would “not be pushed around.” – READ MORE

