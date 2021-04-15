Canada Confirms First Case Of Deadly Blood Clots Tied To AstraZeneca Jab

Canada’s top public health agency has recorded the first reported case of a blood clot believed to have been tied to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford, according to media reports. Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services confirmed evidence of the clotting condition, known as vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia, earlier this week.

The ministry didn’t confirm the age or gender of the person, but Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé later confirmed her gender as female. “The good news is, the woman in question was taken care of and she’s doing well,” he said during a press conference Tuesday. Dubé said the province is taking a “hypervigilant” approach and keeping a close eye on any adverse reactions related to the vaccine. He said this was a possibility that health officials “expected” and prepared for. “We have been very transparent that there could be one case per 100,000,” he said. “We knew this could happen.” The ministry didn’t confirm the age or gender of the person, but Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé later identified the individual as a woman. The agency, he added, has “been very transparent that there could be one case per 100,000,” he said. “We knew this could happen.”

As the world waits to hear more about cases of potentially post-vaccine complications, Canada’s decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in Canadians under 55 during a surging third wave and a slow vaccination rollout is being described as a “calculated risk,” by the government, although, with the entire country virtually sealed off from travel, millions of Canadians are hoping that the news won’t delay a reopening.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --