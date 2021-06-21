Can We Talk About Joe Biden’s Horrible Choice to Give Putin a List of Things Not to Cyberattack?

So, this is real. Joe Biden actually did this. Here he is on video admitting it.

Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 things that are off limits for cyber attacks on critical infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/ijyQX4LU2l — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021

“I gave (Putin) a list, if I’m not mistaken I don’t have it in front of me, 16 specific entities, 16 defined as critical infrastructure” that Putin should not cyberattack, Biden said.

We have questions.

Did Biden make Putin pinky swear, cross his heart and hope to die if he attacks items on the list anyway?

Does that list allow Putin a free hand to go and cyberattack anything in the United States that isn’t on it? “You didn’t put it on list, comrade, so we hack it,” Putin chuckles as he text Xi with a string of laughing emojis. – READ MORE

