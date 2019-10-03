‘Can I Give Her a Hug, Please?’: Brother of Man Killed by Dallas Cop Offers Forgiveness (VIDEO)

Botham Jean’s life was taken when Dallas cop Amber Guyger walked into the wrong apartment and shot him. His family has every reason to be vengeful, but instead, his brother offered a message of forgiveness.

BREAKING: In stunning moment, Botham Jean’s brother embraces Amber Guyger after her sentencing for his brother’s murder. “I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want.” https://t.co/sWaPUtS0kj pic.twitter.com/xPAIKQLh6z — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019

On Wednesday, Guyger was sentenced to serve 10 years for killing Jean in his apartment. The story caught national attention after it was revealed that Guyger had killed Jean after mistaking his apartment for her own and claiming he was an intruder.

A judge quickly found that Guyger was in the wrong and convicted her of manslaughter.

Before she received her sentence, Jean's 18-year-old brother, Brandt Jean, took the stand to make a statement. Instead of shaming Guyger for taking the life of his brother, he instead offered a message of love and forgiveness.