“Can I Change My Vote”: Voter’s Remorse Sets In As Searches For Do-Over Spike

As politicians pushed the constituents throughout the summer to vote early, and by mail – driving early vote totals to exceed 2016 levels nine days before Election Day, some people are having second thoughts.

According to Google Trends, searches for “can I change my vote” have spiked following the second presidential debate, and the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

“Can I change my vote” surges in Google search after the final debate and Hunter’s Laptop drop. pic.twitter.com/nyjf2av7uF — The Based Grandma (@TheBasedGrandma) October 26, 2020

The last time searches to change votes surged like this was October 30 – November 5, 2016 – followed by midterms, however the recent search trend suggests longer, more sustained interest in the topic. – READ MORE

