Can CNN’s Ratings Really Drop Any Further? (Hint: Yes. Yes They Can.)

The liberal network CNN plunged to 15th place in primetime over the last three months, losing nearly 20% of its viewership in the process.

The stats are striking when one compares CNN to Fox News. Fox has 2.4 million primetime viewers, CNN just 761,000. Total day numbers: Fox 1.32 million; CNN 541,000. Those numbers equate to a 2% drop for Fox News — but a whopping 18% plunge for CNN.

CNN’s best-rated show was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which came in at No. 25, but fell short of a million viewers at 936,000. Anderson Cooper drew 892,000 viewers, Don Lemon 833,000 viewers and Jake Tapper just 699,000.

Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow’s ratings at MSNBC have also plunged. The liberal hostess pushed the Russia-Trump collusion for more than two years, but special counsel Robert Mueller’s report said there was insufficient evidence to prove the charge. – READ MORE