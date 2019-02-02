Can A Gun Store Be Held Liable For A Weapon Sold To A Mass Shooter? A Texas State Court Will Decide.

On Thursday, Judge Karen Pozza for the 407th District in Bexar County, Texas heard arguments in a suit that could have wide-ranging ramifications for gun sellers’ legal liability across the nation. At issue in the litigation is the extent to which San Antonio-based sporting goods retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors could be held liable for the mass shooting that occurred in November 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reports:

On Thursday, lawyers for both Academy Sports + Outdoors and the families of those hurt and killed in the small central Texas community went head-to-head in what was at times a heated debate. During the nearly three-hour hearing, the attorneys argued over federal and state laws, and whether the store should have refused to sell…the gun with which killed and injured dozens at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5, 2017.

Judge Karen Pozza said she will issue a ruling by Monday. She could side with Academy’s lawyers and throw out the case, or agree with the Sutherland Springs families and let the case continue to a jury trial. The families are asking for millions in damages for physical and mental anguish, disfigurement and medical expenses.

A federal law called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act generally shields gun sellers from such liability, absent a dealer's negligence or willful violation of another operative federal or state law. The specific issue that Judge Pozza is set to grapple with is whether the federal law definition of a "firearm" includes the magazine with which it is sold — as well as the thorny question of whether a Colorado law banning the sale of "high-capacity" magazines applies to Coloradans who purchase firearms in Texas.