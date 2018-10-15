Camille Paglia: Feminism Based on Destroying Men Is ‘Absolute Poison’ to Culture (VIDEO)

Cultural Commentator Camille Paglia Said In A Recently Published Video That Second-wave Feminism – In Its Attempt To Destroy Men – Is Also Destroying Women And Our Culture.

A video of Paglia’s discussion at the Battle of Ideas festival in London in October 2016 has been made available on YouTube and was recently linked to on the Drudge Report. The video is released with the launch of Paglia’s new book, Provocations: Collected Essays.

The feminist icon – who prefers the original brand of feminism that won women the right to vote and raised up heroines such as Katharine Hepburn, Amelia Earhart, and Anne Morrow Lindbergh – said the more recent second wave of feminism is "an absolute poison that has spread worldwide."